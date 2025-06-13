Left Menu

Chaos in Portadown: Anti-Immigrant Riots Erupt Amidst Legal Proceedings

In Portadown, Northern Ireland, rioters clashed with police amid anti-immigrant violence, prompted by the arrest of two teenagers. The incidents followed a court hearing where the boys denied serious charges via a Romanian interpreter. Protests spread to various towns, with some events passing without major incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 03:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rioters clashed violently with police in Portadown, Northern Ireland. Armed with petrol bombs, rocks, and fireworks, the protesters marked the fourth night of anti-immigrant unrest. The tensions erupted after two teenage boys were charged with a serious crime, heightening community tensions.

A gathering in Portadown, a town situated 50 kilometers from Belfast, saw riots unfold despite a strong police presence armed with riot gear and barricaded streets. The chaos included strewn debris and blazing wheelie bins, adding to the disorder.

While further demonstrations took place, particularly in Ballymena, they ended peacefully. Local official Paul Frew remarked on the reduction in intensity, attributing the calmer environment to heavy rainfall. Authorities remain hopeful the violence has peaked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

