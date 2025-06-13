Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Federal Forces and Protests Collide in Los Angeles

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pledges to 'liberate' Los Angeles, leading to a dramatic scene as a Democratic Senator is ejected from a press conference. The city faces protests against federal immigration raids, sparking debates over military deployment and legal challenges from the state of California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tense scene unfolded as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem pledged to 'liberate' Los Angeles during a press conference, which was notably disrupted when Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed by federal agents. The incident occurred amidst heightened protests against federal immigration raids in the city.

Despite objections from California's Democratic leaders, President Trump deployed National Guard and Marines to the area, arguing it was necessary to prevent chaos. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called for an end to immigration raids, warning of economic impacts as fear keeps immigrants at home.

As protests continued, California sought a federal court order to limit the military's role, citing legal concerns. A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals Americans are split on Trump's decision to deploy the military in response to protest violence.

