Judge Halts Trump's National Guard Deployment in LA
A U.S. judge temporarily stopped President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles. Judge Charles Breyer ruled the troops to return under California Governor Gavin Newsom's authority, following the governor's lawsuit. The order takes effect Friday noon.
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's efforts to deploy National Guard troops in Los Angeles, marking a significant turn in the legal battle over federal and state authority.
Judge Charles Breyer issued an order on Thursday mandating that the National Guard revert to the control of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor had sued to limit the federal deployment's reach, arguing that such actions infringed on state powers.
Breyer's directive is set to take effect by noon on Friday, granting a brief reprieve to Newsom as both state and federal leaders continue to clash over the deployment's legitimacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
