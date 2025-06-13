Judge Halts Trump's Troop Deployment Amid LA Protests

A federal judge in the U.S. has issued a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's order to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles amid protests concerning heightened immigration enforcement. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer found the mobilization unlawful and transferred control back to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had led legal efforts to restrict troop activities.

Judge Breyer criticized the classification of the protests as a 'rebellion' by the Trump administration, highlighting that such actions threaten civil liberties protected by the First Amendment. The protests, largely peaceful, had been adjudged insufficient to warrant such federal intervention, underscoring the legal and political discord over Trump's strategies.

The legal decision arrived alongside a tumultuous incident at a Homeland Security press event, escalating the polarizing debate over Trump's immigration policy. The deployment of federal troops, justified by Trump as necessary to prevent urban destruction, faced legal and public scrutiny. The ruling spotlights existing tensions and the potential misallocation of state military resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)