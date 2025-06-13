Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Strike: Targeting Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Israel launched attacks on Iranian nuclear sites to prevent Tehran from developing atomic weapons. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu described the operation as a 'decisive moment,' targetting Iranian scientists and missile factories. Global reactions emphasize the need for caution to avoid escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 07:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israel launched strikes against key Iranian nuclear targets early Friday. The offensive aims to halt Tehran's progress in developing atomic weapons.

Labeling it a 'decisive moment in Israel's history,' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the operation targets Iranian scientists engaged in nuclear bomb development and missile factories, which will continue for several days. Israel has declared a state of emergency, anticipating possible retaliatory strikes by Iran.

Global reactions have poured in, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizing that the U.S. is not involved and urging Iran not to threaten U.S. interests. Meanwhile, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed concerns about escalating tensions in the volatile region, urging for dialogue over military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

