Iran Vows Harsh Reprisal After Attack on Nuclear Programme
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared that Israel will face severe consequences following an attack on Iran's nuclear programme, which resulted in the death of multiple military commanders. Khamenei accused Israel of revealing its 'vile nature' and warned of a 'bitter fate' for the Zionist regime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:46 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that Israel will face severe consequences following Friday's attack on Iran's nuclear programme, which resulted in the deaths of several military commanders.
Khamenei accused the Zionist regime of unveiling its 'wicked and bloody hand' in committing a crime against Iran.
He warned that with this attack, Israel has prepared a 'bitter fate' for itself that it will 'definitely receive.'
