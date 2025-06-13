Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strike on Iranian Nuclear Targets
An Israeli military strike early Friday targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, including the main uranium enrichment site. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu described it as a decisive moment, stating that the operation aims to prevent Tehran from developing atomic weapons. Global reactions echo concern and calls for restraint.
Early Friday, Israel launched a military strike targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities, including the nation's main uranium enrichment plant. The Israeli government declared the move as vital in blocking Tehran's potential atomic weapon development.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described this as a decisive moment, noting that the operation also targets Iranian nuclear scientists and missile factories, and is set to continue for several days. Iran has consistently claimed its nuclear activities serve peaceful purposes.
Tensions have risen worldwide, with nations reacting strongly. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the U.S. was not involved, while Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong warned against further escalation in the volatile region. Calls for dialogue and diplomacy resonate globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- nuclear
- Netanyahu
- missile
- strike
- uranium
- enrichment
- emergency
- retaliation
ALSO READ
Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Casualties and Conflict
Gukesh Strikes Back on 19th Birthday Defeating Hikaru Nakamura in Norway Chess
Adelaide Strikers Lock in MVP Jamie Overton for BBL 15
Global Markets Rally as US Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Tariffs
Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: A Game-Changer for International Trade