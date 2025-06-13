Left Menu

Legal Standoff: Trump's National Guard Mobilization Over Immigration Protests Sparks Court Clash

A U.S. appeals court temporarily upheld President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles amid immigration protests. District Judge Breyer's ruling against the move was paused, pending further hearings. Critics argue the deployment inflames tensions, while Trump frames it as needed to ensure public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court granted President Donald Trump's request to continue deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles despite ongoing protests over immigration enforcement policies. This decision, although temporary, marks a significant legal pivot as it pauses a prior ruling that had blocked the mobilization ordered by Trump.

The ruling by San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer deemed the deployment unlawful, transferring control back to California Governor Gavin Newsom. However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' intervention means Trump's directive holds for now, amid a planned hearing to evaluate the legality of the president's action.

Critics, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, warn that the presence of troops could exacerbate tensions and impact the local economy. Human rights advocates have decried the deployment, suggesting it further polarizes the immigration debate, while Trump maintains the move averts a crisis in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

