Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar and Mirzoyan Discuss Cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in France to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments. The meeting aimed at reinforcing India-Armenia relations, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack. Discussions covered political, economic, and cultural cooperation, emphasizing the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.
- Country:
- France
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in France to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments. This visit is part of India's strategy to strengthen ties with European nations and emphasize its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.
Jaishankar, currently visiting Europe, highlighted the significance of their discussions held in Marseille, which focused on a variety of areas including political exchanges, trade, economic initiatives, connectivity, education, and cultural collaborations.
Earlier, Mirzoyan had visited India in March, where comprehensive talks about the India-Armenia bilateral relationship took place, underscoring the breadth of cooperation spanning across numerous sectors.
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare: BJP Leader Slams Congress Amid Terrorism Row
India and Indonesia Unite to Combat Terrorism: A United Front Against Global Threats
BJP Leader Slams Congress's Terrorism Claims: A Political Row Intensifies
Indian Delegation in Athens Highlights Global Terrorism Concerns
What terrorists did in Pahalgam was attack on humanity, we are now united in fight against terrorism: PM Modi at Sikkim's statehood event.