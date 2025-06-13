Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar and Mirzoyan Discuss Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in France to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments. This visit is part of India's strategy to strengthen ties with European nations and emphasize its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Jaishankar, currently visiting Europe, highlighted the significance of their discussions held in Marseille, which focused on a variety of areas including political exchanges, trade, economic initiatives, connectivity, education, and cultural collaborations.

Earlier, Mirzoyan had visited India in March, where comprehensive talks about the India-Armenia bilateral relationship took place, underscoring the breadth of cooperation spanning across numerous sectors.