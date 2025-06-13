Left Menu

Odisha Government Boosts Allowances for Civil Defence Volunteers

The Odisha government has significantly increased allowances for civil defence volunteers and home guards. Daily duty allowances were raised from Rs 31 to Rs 150 for volunteers, and from Rs 612 to Rs 623 for home guards, with some adjustments retroactive from May 2025 and January 2025 respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:09 IST
Odisha Government Boosts Allowances for Civil Defence Volunteers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Friday announced a substantial increase in daily allowances for civil defence volunteers, raising them from Rs 31 to Rs 150. This significant hike reflects the administration's commitment to recognizing their indispensable contributions.

In addition, the daily training allowance for these dedicated volunteers has also seen an increase, climbing from Rs 28 to a commendable Rs 140. This new structure of allowances will be applied retrospectively from May 2025, as per official sources from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The decision, endorsed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, also extends to home guards, whose daily duty call-up allowances have been adjusted from Rs 612 to Rs 623, effective retrospectively from January 1 of this year. This adjustment underscores the government's continued efforts to support and value the roles of these essential personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025