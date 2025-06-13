Odisha Government Boosts Allowances for Civil Defence Volunteers
The Odisha government has significantly increased allowances for civil defence volunteers and home guards. Daily duty allowances were raised from Rs 31 to Rs 150 for volunteers, and from Rs 612 to Rs 623 for home guards, with some adjustments retroactive from May 2025 and January 2025 respectively.
The Odisha government on Friday announced a substantial increase in daily allowances for civil defence volunteers, raising them from Rs 31 to Rs 150. This significant hike reflects the administration's commitment to recognizing their indispensable contributions.
In addition, the daily training allowance for these dedicated volunteers has also seen an increase, climbing from Rs 28 to a commendable Rs 140. This new structure of allowances will be applied retrospectively from May 2025, as per official sources from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
The decision, endorsed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, also extends to home guards, whose daily duty call-up allowances have been adjusted from Rs 612 to Rs 623, effective retrospectively from January 1 of this year. This adjustment underscores the government's continued efforts to support and value the roles of these essential personnel.
