Tensions Rise as Israel Strikes Iran's Natanz Nuclear Site
Rafael Grossi, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, is poised to visit Iran following Israeli strikes on Natanz nuclear complex. While the Fordow and Esfahan sites were unharmed, the situation demands diplomacy to ensure safety. Grossi stresses restraint to prevent risking security with grave consequences.
Following Israel's military operations targeting Iran's Natanz nuclear site, Rafael Grossi, the chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, expressed his readiness to evaluate the situation on the ground. Grossi addressed the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, confirming that other sites like Fordow and Esfahan were not impacted.
In the wake of military actions, Grossi highlighted the absence of raised radiation levels at Natanz. He urged all involved parties to exercise restraint, emphasizing that military actions compromising nuclear facility safety could yield severe repercussions for Iran and surrounding regions.
Grossi's statement stressed the potential risks associated with the attacks and advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the viable course for ensuring regional and global peace, emphasizing their importance amidst the escalating situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
