Colonial Thug: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi's Critique of Israel's Actions
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, National Conference MP, accuses Israel of acting as a 'colonial thug' by bombing several Middle Eastern countries and portraying itself as a victim. Criticizing India's UN abstention on Gaza ceasefire, he argues it's a betrayal of India's historical stance on global justice.
National Conference Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has sharply criticized Israel, labeling it a 'colonial thug' for its aggressive stance towards several sovereign nations in the Middle East. The MP from Srinagar noted that Israel has bombed countries like Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, yet still depicts itself as a victim.
Mehdi, a significant Shia leader, underscored that attacking sovereign countries at will does not equate to power, but rather a terrorist state behavior. He emphasized that Iran is justified in defending itself and taking punitive measures in retaliation against Israel's actions, particularly for the crimes committed in Gaza.
Moreover, Mehdi expressed disappointment over India's abstention from a UN General Assembly vote demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, interpreting it as a decline in moral leadership. He highlighted India's historical support for the oppressed, questioning the shift from its principled stance and commitment to global justice.
