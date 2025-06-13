The Miracle of Seat 11A: A Sole Survivor's Unbelievable Escape

Ramesh Viswashkumar stands as the lone survivor of a devastating Air India crash that claimed the lives of over 240 individuals. The crash is recognized as the most tragic aviation disaster in ten years, with Viswashkumar's remarkable escape through a broken emergency exit capturing international attention.

The crash occurred just moments after taking off from Ahmedabad, with the plane erupting into flames upon crashing into a medical college hostel. Viswashkumar's survival was caught on social media, showing him limping in a blood-stained shirt, drawing widespread coverage in British media.

Viswashkumar recounted his harrowing experience to Indian state media from his hospital bed, still grappling with the trauma. While his family in Leicester mourns the loss of his brother, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the site, emphasizing the event's profound impact.

