The Miracle of Seat 11A: A Sole Survivor's Unbelievable Escape
Ramesh Viswashkumar, the sole survivor of the Air India crash that killed over 240 people, recounts his escape through a broken emergency exit. The crash, the worst in a decade, occurred moments after take-off from Ahmedabad. Viswashkumar's incredible survival is being hailed as a miracle.
Ramesh Viswashkumar stands as the lone survivor of a devastating Air India crash that claimed the lives of over 240 individuals. The crash is recognized as the most tragic aviation disaster in ten years, with Viswashkumar's remarkable escape through a broken emergency exit capturing international attention.
The crash occurred just moments after taking off from Ahmedabad, with the plane erupting into flames upon crashing into a medical college hostel. Viswashkumar's survival was caught on social media, showing him limping in a blood-stained shirt, drawing widespread coverage in British media.
Viswashkumar recounted his harrowing experience to Indian state media from his hospital bed, still grappling with the trauma. While his family in Leicester mourns the loss of his brother, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the site, emphasizing the event's profound impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating PM's vision of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat': Three-Day Indian Folk Carnival concludes in Ahmedabad
Finland Opens New Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Strengthening Ties with India
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla quashes political agenda speculations in IPL final venue shift from Kolkata to Ahmedabad
Finland to open new honorary consulate in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 9, ambassador to inaugurate
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Qualifier 2 to enter IPL final in Ahmedabad.