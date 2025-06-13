Bhubaneswar Police Bust Inter-State Arms Racket

In a significant operation, Bhubaneswar police have successfully dismantled an inter-state arms racket, apprehending five individuals in the process. The operation, which took place on Friday, was spearheaded by personnel from the Airport police station.

Acting on reliable intelligence, authorities conducted a raid in the Pokhariput area. Among those arrested were Prabin Kumar Singh, Raghvendra Singh, Abhishek Rajput, Indrajit Singh, and Sk Sakil. The gang, hailing from various districts across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, was found in possession of six illegal firearms.

Items confiscated included semi-automatic pistols, a revolver, a single-shot weapon, and several rounds of ammunition. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal arms trafficking networks across state lines, as police continue to probe deeper into the gang's connections.

