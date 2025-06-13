Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Police Bust Inter-State Arms Racket

Police in Bhubaneswar arrested five individuals, busting an inter-state arms racket, and seized six illegal firearms. The sting operation was executed by the Airport police station in the Pokhariput area. Efforts continue to unravel the network's full connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:28 IST
Bhubaneswar Police Bust Inter-State Arms Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Bhubaneswar police have successfully dismantled an inter-state arms racket, apprehending five individuals in the process. The operation, which took place on Friday, was spearheaded by personnel from the Airport police station.

Acting on reliable intelligence, authorities conducted a raid in the Pokhariput area. Among those arrested were Prabin Kumar Singh, Raghvendra Singh, Abhishek Rajput, Indrajit Singh, and Sk Sakil. The gang, hailing from various districts across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, was found in possession of six illegal firearms.

Items confiscated included semi-automatic pistols, a revolver, a single-shot weapon, and several rounds of ammunition. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal arms trafficking networks across state lines, as police continue to probe deeper into the gang's connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025