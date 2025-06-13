Mystery in Meghalaya: A Honeymoon Turned Tragic
The family of Raja Raghuvanshi performed a pre-funeral ritual in Ujjain as they seek justice for his murder. Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is among the accused in the conspiracy to kill him during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The investigation led to the arrest of several accomplices.
- Country:
- India
The serene town of Ujjain witnessed a poignant tribute as Raja Raghuvanshi's family performed 'pind dan' at the sacred Siddhvat Ghat. Included among the attendees was Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, standing in solidarity with Raja's grieving family.
Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four accomplices, faces charges in her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya's picturesque landscape. The plot, allegedly masterminded by Raj Kushwaha, was devised before their wedding.
After Raja's disappearance on May 23, a thorough probe led to the unearthing of his body near Weisawdong Falls. Sonam, who had evaded authorities, later surrendered in Ghazipur. The case continues to unravel with its complex web of conspirators.
- READ MORE ON:
- Raja Raghuvanshi
- Sonam Raghuvanshi
- Ujjain
- Meghalaya
- murder
- honeymoon
- conspiracy
- Indore
- probe
- justice
ALSO READ
Communal Harmony Efforts in Mangaluru Following Youth Murder
Casino Chaos: Arrest of Hyderabad Man Sparks Murder Investigation
Previous YSRCP regime was fraught with atrocities, murders, abuses, and oppression: Chandrababu Naidu at TDP rally.
Tragic Murder-Suicide Shocks Khumanpura Village
Tragic Tale: Engineer's Downfall Leads to Shocking Murders