Mystery in Meghalaya: A Honeymoon Turned Tragic

The serene town of Ujjain witnessed a poignant tribute as Raja Raghuvanshi's family performed 'pind dan' at the sacred Siddhvat Ghat. Included among the attendees was Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, standing in solidarity with Raja's grieving family.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four accomplices, faces charges in her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya's picturesque landscape. The plot, allegedly masterminded by Raj Kushwaha, was devised before their wedding.

After Raja's disappearance on May 23, a thorough probe led to the unearthing of his body near Weisawdong Falls. Sonam, who had evaded authorities, later surrendered in Ghazipur. The case continues to unravel with its complex web of conspirators.