Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Strikes Target Iran

In a major escalation, Israel conducted extensive strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, asserting a move to halt Tehran's nuclear weapon development. The offensive reportedly eliminated numerous Iranian military leaders, including top figures of the Revolutionary Guards.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Iran's defiance in nuclear deal negotiations precipitated the Israeli attack. Trump remarked that Iran ignored a 60-day ultimatum to agree to a new accord, which prompted the aggressive response.

Iran vowed a severe retaliatory strike and dismissed reports of it targeting Israel with drones. Global oil prices surged from fears of regional instability, while international flights rerouted to avoid conflict zones. The diplomatic community urged de-escalation amid mounting geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)