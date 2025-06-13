Cunning Theft Strategy Unraveled Near New Delhi Station

A cunning theft was executed near the New Delhi Railway Station by a 26-year-old man, Tarun, who has a history of criminal activities, according to police officials.

On June 9, a passerby was targeted in a staged confrontation, during which Tarun and his accomplices seized Rs 24,000. The confrontation involved accusations of a minor foot-stepping incident, which quickly escalated into a distraction for the robbery, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

Police have arrested Tarun, who admitted to the crime and revealed the identities of his accomplices, Pratham alias Dabbu and Monkey, who remain absconding. An operation is underway to locate the fugitives, and authorities have recovered Rs 1,500 of the stolen money.

(With inputs from agencies.)