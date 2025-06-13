Diplomatic Shifts: German Foreign Minister Adjusts Middle East Trip Amid Rising Tensions
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul altered his Middle East itinerary, excluding Israel following Israeli strikes in Iran. Initially planning to visit Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, his plans are now pending confirmation for the latter three nations. Germany issued a travel advisory against visiting Israel and Palestinian areas.
In response to escalating tensions, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has amended his tour of the Middle East, excluding Israel after the nation launched intensive strikes on Iranian targets.
During a stop in Cairo, Wadephul announced plans to continue discussions in Saudi Arabia, though prior engagements in Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria remain uncertain. This concession follows Israel's assertion that its offensive targeted nuclear sites and military figures as a deterrent to Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The German Foreign Ministry has advised its nationals to refrain from travel to Israel and surrounding territories, highlighting the region's ongoing state of conflict and recommending current visitors in Gaza and the West Bank to evacuate if feasible.
