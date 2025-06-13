Maharashtra's Shiv Bhojan Scheme on the Brink of Closure

Maharashtra's 'Shiv Bhojan' subsidised meal scheme might face closure as delays in fund disbursal threaten its continuity, officials reported on Friday. The scheme, initiated in 2020, aims to provide affordable meals at Rs 10 per plate across 2000 centers in the state.

Currently, two lakh individuals benefit from the daily meals, and each center employs at least ten persons, totalling around one lakh people dependent on this initiative for their livelihood. The scheme not only provides meals but also offers employment, adding to its socio-economic importance.

Officials highlighted the significant investment required from operators, differentiating it from other schemes such as Anandacha Shidha, which repackages groceries. The closure will adversely impact both the meal beneficiaries and the small entrepreneurs running the centers. Despite its widespread reach, the Maharashtra government has yet to comment on funding issues or its continuity.