Left Menu

Maharashtra's Shiv Bhojan Scheme on the Brink of Closure

The Maharashtra government's Shiv Bhojan subsidised meal scheme, launched in 2020, faces closure due to delays in fund disbursal. With an annual budget of Rs 140 crore, the scheme feeds two lakh people daily and supports about one lakh jobs. Its discontinuation could lead to significant socio-economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:56 IST
Maharashtra's Shiv Bhojan Scheme on the Brink of Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's 'Shiv Bhojan' subsidised meal scheme might face closure as delays in fund disbursal threaten its continuity, officials reported on Friday. The scheme, initiated in 2020, aims to provide affordable meals at Rs 10 per plate across 2000 centers in the state.

Currently, two lakh individuals benefit from the daily meals, and each center employs at least ten persons, totalling around one lakh people dependent on this initiative for their livelihood. The scheme not only provides meals but also offers employment, adding to its socio-economic importance.

Officials highlighted the significant investment required from operators, differentiating it from other schemes such as Anandacha Shidha, which repackages groceries. The closure will adversely impact both the meal beneficiaries and the small entrepreneurs running the centers. Despite its widespread reach, the Maharashtra government has yet to comment on funding issues or its continuity.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025