Court Upholds $5 Million Verdict Against Trump Amid Legal Challenges

A federal court denied Donald Trump's request to reconsider a $5 million verdict favoring E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault and defamation. Despite Trump's efforts to challenge the decision, the jury's findings remain intact. The case may reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:08 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump has faced a setback as a federal appeals court refused to reconsider the $5 million verdict won by E. Jean Carroll. The jury had previously determined that Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll, a former magazine columnist, in the 1990s.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, in an 8-2 vote, upheld its earlier decision supporting the jury's award. Carroll, now 81, alleged that Trump attacked her in a Manhattan department store dressing room around 1996 and defamed her in an October 2022 Truth Social post.

Despite Trump's denial and claims of political motivation, the judicial decision effectively leaves Carroll's victory intact, although further appeals could see the case escalating to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

