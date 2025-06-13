Faridabad Abduction: Ransom Demands Foiled

A 25-year-old man named Sameem has been arrested in Faridabad for allegedly abducting two boys and demanding a ransom of Rs 30,000, according to police reports released on Friday.

The suspect, along with accomplices, reportedly confined the boys in a local hotel before making the ransom demand. Following the registration of an FIR, law enforcement officials quickly apprehended Sameem, who has a history of criminal activities.

Sameem has been placed under a two-day police remand for questioning. Authorities are working to apprehend his accomplices and further details around the abduction continue to emerge. Ransom negotiations initiated when Rs 5,000 was transferred to Sameem's phone, leading to his arrest.

