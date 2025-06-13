Left Menu

Faridabad Abduction: Ransom Demands Foiled

Sameem, a 25-year-old, was arrested for allegedly abducting two boys in Faridabad and demanding Rs 30,000 ransom. The incident involved the boys being held hostage in a hotel. After an FIR was filed, police traced Sameem's phone, leading to his arrest and continued investigation into his accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man named Sameem has been arrested in Faridabad for allegedly abducting two boys and demanding a ransom of Rs 30,000, according to police reports released on Friday.

The suspect, along with accomplices, reportedly confined the boys in a local hotel before making the ransom demand. Following the registration of an FIR, law enforcement officials quickly apprehended Sameem, who has a history of criminal activities.

Sameem has been placed under a two-day police remand for questioning. Authorities are working to apprehend his accomplices and further details around the abduction continue to emerge. Ransom negotiations initiated when Rs 5,000 was transferred to Sameem's phone, leading to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

