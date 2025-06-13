Mystery Surrounding Assam Woman's Death in Uttarakhand Sparks Call for Justice

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has made a formal request to his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, for a detailed investigation into the death of Rosmita Hojai, a woman from Assam who went missing in Rishikesh and was later found dead in the Ganga River.

Hojai, originally from Dima Hasao district, was reported missing on June 6 during her stay in Rishikesh. She had traveled from Assam to Delhi for a recruitment exam and then accompanied two individuals to Rishikesh. Her mysterious disappearance and subsequent death have raised serious concerns and fears of foul play.

Sarma emphasized the need for a comprehensive and prompt investigation, urging Uttarakhand authorities to identify and prosecute any responsible parties if criminal activities are discovered, ensuring that justice is served for Hojai and her grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)