Mystery Surrounding Assam Woman's Death in Uttarakhand Sparks Call for Justice

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, calls for a thorough investigation into the death of Rosmita Hojai, who went missing in Uttarakhand. Her body was discovered in the Ganga River under suspicious circumstances, prompting a plea for justice and closer scrutiny of possible foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has made a formal request to his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, for a detailed investigation into the death of Rosmita Hojai, a woman from Assam who went missing in Rishikesh and was later found dead in the Ganga River.

Hojai, originally from Dima Hasao district, was reported missing on June 6 during her stay in Rishikesh. She had traveled from Assam to Delhi for a recruitment exam and then accompanied two individuals to Rishikesh. Her mysterious disappearance and subsequent death have raised serious concerns and fears of foul play.

Sarma emphasized the need for a comprehensive and prompt investigation, urging Uttarakhand authorities to identify and prosecute any responsible parties if criminal activities are discovered, ensuring that justice is served for Hojai and her grieving family.

