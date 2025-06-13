India and France Strengthen Ties: A Diplomatic Dance of Dialogue and Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and French Minister Jean-Noël Barrot engaged in detailed talks aimed at reinforcing collaboration between India and France.

During the discussions, both leaders agreed to advance partnerships across defense, security, and nuclear cooperation, emphasizing France's strong support in countering terrorism.

Furthermore, cultural and educational exchanges were highlighted as pivotal components for bolstering ties, promising a promising trajectory for Indo-French relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)