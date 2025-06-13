India and France Strengthen Ties: A Diplomatic Dance of Dialogue and Cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot held comprehensive talks on enhancing bilateral cooperation in defense, security, and nuclear energy. They discussed global issues, highlighting India's appreciation for France's stance on terrorism. The strengthening of cultural ties and educational exchanges was also emphasized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:29 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and French Minister Jean-Noël Barrot engaged in detailed talks aimed at reinforcing collaboration between India and France.
During the discussions, both leaders agreed to advance partnerships across defense, security, and nuclear cooperation, emphasizing France's strong support in countering terrorism.
Furthermore, cultural and educational exchanges were highlighted as pivotal components for bolstering ties, promising a promising trajectory for Indo-French relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
