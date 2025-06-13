Left Menu

India and France Strengthen Ties: A Diplomatic Dance of Dialogue and Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot held comprehensive talks on enhancing bilateral cooperation in defense, security, and nuclear energy. They discussed global issues, highlighting India's appreciation for France's stance on terrorism. The strengthening of cultural ties and educational exchanges was also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:29 IST
India and France Strengthen Ties: A Diplomatic Dance of Dialogue and Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and French Minister Jean-Noël Barrot engaged in detailed talks aimed at reinforcing collaboration between India and France.

During the discussions, both leaders agreed to advance partnerships across defense, security, and nuclear cooperation, emphasizing France's strong support in countering terrorism.

Furthermore, cultural and educational exchanges were highlighted as pivotal components for bolstering ties, promising a promising trajectory for Indo-French relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025