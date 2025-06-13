Left Menu

Meghalaya's Missing Weighbridges: A Rs 640 Crore Revenue Loophole

The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the state government to address allegations of a Rs 640 crore revenue loss due to unregulated overloaded goods vehicles. Filed by activist Tennydard M Marak, the PIL highlights issues with the number and effectiveness of weighbridges, suggesting government complicity in these losses.

The Meghalaya High Court has put the spotlight on the state's transport department, following allegations of a significant Rs 640-crore revenue loss. This alleged shortfall results from the unchecked movement of overloaded goods vehicles across 28 weighbridges, compounded by the absence of these structures at critical locations throughout the state.

This development ensues after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by social activist Tennydard M Marak. A division bench, including Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, is scrutinizing the case, deeming the potential revenue loss a critical issue. The court has instructed the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department to produce a detailed response by July 5, with corresponding actions if the allegations are verified.

Marak's petition contends a lack of adequate weighbridges and points to possible illegal activities by officials overseeing the existing ones. These allegations suggest a system facilitating the transit of overloaded trucks without proper weighing, particularly impacting routes to Bangladesh and Bhutan. The court's directive emphasizes a need for accountability and rigorous evaluation to mitigate further revenue leakage.

