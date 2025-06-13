Missile from Yemen Lands in Hebron Amid Israeli Military Campaign

A missile launched from Yemen landed in Hebron, located in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military confirmed on Friday. Remarkably, the projectile reached its destination without being intercepted.

This occurrence comes in the midst of a broader Israeli military campaign aimed at Iranian nuclear facilities, a move that has reportedly decimated Iran's entire top echelon of military commanders and resulted in the deaths of nuclear scientists.

The Houthis, a Yemeni group allied with Iran, are often behind missile launches targeting Israel, though this incident had no interceptors involved, according to Israeli military sources.