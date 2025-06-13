Left Menu

Missile from Yemen Lands in Hebron Amid Israeli Military Campaign

A missile launched from Yemen landed in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, without any interception. The incident coincides with Israel's military operations against Iranian nuclear sites. Yemen's Houthis, allies of Iran, typically claim responsibility for such launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:46 IST
Missile from Yemen Lands in Hebron Amid Israeli Military Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile launched from Yemen landed in Hebron, located in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military confirmed on Friday. Remarkably, the projectile reached its destination without being intercepted.

This occurrence comes in the midst of a broader Israeli military campaign aimed at Iranian nuclear facilities, a move that has reportedly decimated Iran's entire top echelon of military commanders and resulted in the deaths of nuclear scientists.

The Houthis, a Yemeni group allied with Iran, are often behind missile launches targeting Israel, though this incident had no interceptors involved, according to Israeli military sources.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025