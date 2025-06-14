Ye Supports Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Trial Drama

In a surprise turn of events, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, showed up at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' criminal trial in Manhattan on Friday, boldly supporting his fellow rapper amid serious allegations.

Combs, aged 55, is battling charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and engagement in illegal transportation. If convicted, an imposing life sentence looms.

Prosecution's key witness, Jonathan Perez, detailed orchestrations of illicit 'king nights,' fueling the trial's intensity as concerns over jury integrity surface.

