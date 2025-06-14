Left Menu

Ye Supports Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Trial Drama

Ye, formerly Kanye West, made a surprise appearance at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, showcasing support as Combs faces serious charges. Prosecutors presented testimony from Jonathan Perez about organizing illicit activities for Combs. The trial continues with complexities, including jury inconsistencies and potential witness-dismissal debates.

Ye

In a surprise turn of events, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, showed up at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' criminal trial in Manhattan on Friday, boldly supporting his fellow rapper amid serious allegations.

Combs, aged 55, is battling charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and engagement in illegal transportation. If convicted, an imposing life sentence looms.

Prosecution's key witness, Jonathan Perez, detailed orchestrations of illicit 'king nights,' fueling the trial's intensity as concerns over jury integrity surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

