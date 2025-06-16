Ukraine's Somber Repatriation of Fallen Heroes
Ukraine has begun the final stage of repatriation of soldiers' bodies who fell during the war with Russia. Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed the return of over 6,000 bodies as part of the Istanbul negotiations agreement. Another 1,245 bodies were received on Monday.
Ukraine solemnly received 1,245 bodies of its soldiers killed in the war against Russia on Monday, marking the final phase of a repatriation process agreed upon during talks in Istanbul, as reported by Ukrainian officials.
Defence Minister Rustem Umerov announced the milestone, emphasizing the successful implementation of the Istanbul agreements that began last week. 'Since then, we have managed to bring back over 6,000 bodies,' he stated.
The repatriation process reflects a poignant chapter in the ongoing conflict, underscoring both the human cost of the war and the efforts to honor those who perished.
