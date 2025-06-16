Left Menu

Energy Stability Amidst Rising Global Tensions

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed recent pro-Khalistani protests in Canada as trivial, focusing on India's robust energy reserves and advancements in green energy. Amidst Iran-Israel tensions impacting global oil markets, India remains stable with increasing bio-fuel production and upcoming green hydrogen projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:37 IST
Hardeep Singh Puri
  • Country:
  • India

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking in New Delhi, dismissed the significance of recent pro-Khalistani protests in Canada, labeling the demonstrators as 'hired stooges.' Puri's remarks came during an exhibition on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

While addressing energy concerns in light of escalating Iran-Israel tensions, which have influenced global oil prices, Puri emphasized India's strong energy reserves, noting that domestic production is climbing steadily. He highlighted the country's progress in bio-fuel blending, achieving a rise from 1.4% in 2014 to 20% now.

Puri also detailed advancements in green energy initiatives, including the use of green hydrogen. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a tender for its Panipat refinery, signaling the upcoming use of hydrogen-fueled buses. Despite global market volatility, India's energy strategy remains firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

