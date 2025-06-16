Mehbooba Mufti Urges MEA for Safe Return of Stranded Students from Iran

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday made an urgent appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to prioritize the safe evacuation of Indian students stuck in Iran due to the escalating Tehran-Tel Aviv conflict.

The ongoing hostilities have left families of the Kashmiri students increasingly worried about their safety. Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the rising anxiety of these families who are calling for immediate governmental intervention, paralleling the swift response witnessed during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Tensions continue to rise, with Iran launching a fresh missile attack on Israel early Monday, marking the fourth day of open warfare. The persistent exchange of attacks stokes fears of an expanding regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)