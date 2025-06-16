Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Urges MEA for Safe Return of Stranded Students from Iran

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called on India's Ministry of External Affairs to urgently ensure the safe return of Indian students stranded in Iran amid the Tehran-Tel Aviv conflict. Families are anxious, recalling past evacuations as tension between Israel and Iran escalates, raising fear of broader conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:52 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Urges MEA for Safe Return of Stranded Students from Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday made an urgent appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to prioritize the safe evacuation of Indian students stuck in Iran due to the escalating Tehran-Tel Aviv conflict.

The ongoing hostilities have left families of the Kashmiri students increasingly worried about their safety. Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the rising anxiety of these families who are calling for immediate governmental intervention, paralleling the swift response witnessed during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Tensions continue to rise, with Iran launching a fresh missile attack on Israel early Monday, marking the fourth day of open warfare. The persistent exchange of attacks stokes fears of an expanding regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025