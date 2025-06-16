Left Menu

Kochi Airport Expands 'No-Fly' Zone Amid Safety Risks

Authorities have banned drones and similar devices within a five-kilometre radius of Kochi International Airport due to safety concerns. The restriction comes after reports highlighted unauthorized flying activities that could jeopardize aircraft operations. The move, under BNSS 2023, emphasizes stringent enforcement to ensure aviation safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:48 IST
Kochi Airport Expands 'No-Fly' Zone Amid Safety Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have issued a ban on drones, laser beams, and other aerial devices within a five-kilometre radius of Kochi International Airport as a precaution against serious safety risks.

Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh announced the restrictions, citing threats posed by microlight aircraft, paragliders, and unmanned aerial systems to inbound and outbound flights at the Nedumbassery location.

Reports from the airport director and local police highlighted unauthorized flying activities that could potentially disrupt aircraft operations. The ban, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, will be strictly enforced, with authorities urging public cooperation in reporting violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025