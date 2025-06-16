Kochi Airport Expands 'No-Fly' Zone Amid Safety Risks
Authorities have banned drones and similar devices within a five-kilometre radius of Kochi International Airport due to safety concerns. The restriction comes after reports highlighted unauthorized flying activities that could jeopardize aircraft operations. The move, under BNSS 2023, emphasizes stringent enforcement to ensure aviation safety.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have issued a ban on drones, laser beams, and other aerial devices within a five-kilometre radius of Kochi International Airport as a precaution against serious safety risks.
Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh announced the restrictions, citing threats posed by microlight aircraft, paragliders, and unmanned aerial systems to inbound and outbound flights at the Nedumbassery location.
Reports from the airport director and local police highlighted unauthorized flying activities that could potentially disrupt aircraft operations. The ban, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, will be strictly enforced, with authorities urging public cooperation in reporting violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kochi
- airport
- safety
- ban
- drones
- aviation
- BNSS
- aerial devices
- security
- restrictions
ALSO READ
Drones and Night Vision: Tech Battle Against Elephants in Tadoba Reserve
Indian aviation market has once in a generation growth opportunity with rising travel demand, big middle class: British Airways CEO.
Ukraine says Russia launched the biggest number of drones in the 3-year war on Sunday, reports AP.
Indian Aviation: Soaring to New Heights with Growth and Sustainability
Air India's Soaring Transformation: A New Chapter in Aviation