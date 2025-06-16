Kochi Airport Expands 'No-Fly' Zone Amid Safety Risks

Authorities have issued a ban on drones, laser beams, and other aerial devices within a five-kilometre radius of Kochi International Airport as a precaution against serious safety risks.

Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh announced the restrictions, citing threats posed by microlight aircraft, paragliders, and unmanned aerial systems to inbound and outbound flights at the Nedumbassery location.

Reports from the airport director and local police highlighted unauthorized flying activities that could potentially disrupt aircraft operations. The ban, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, will be strictly enforced, with authorities urging public cooperation in reporting violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)