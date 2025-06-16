Coaching Centre Horror: Operator Booked for Heinous Crime

A disturbing incident unfolded in Sahabganj, as a coaching centre operator is facing serious allegations of raping a 10-year-old girl, police confirmed on Monday.

The heinous act is said to have occurred during the girl's tuition session on Sunday evening. Upon returning home, she bravely informed her family, leading to a confrontation at the coaching centre. The girl's father and uncle were subsequently beaten by the accused, known as Singh.

Station House Officer Arjun Singh stated that the complaint was lodged by the girl's mother, prompting a prompt police response. The girl has been taken for a medical examination, while efforts intensify to apprehend the fugitive accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)