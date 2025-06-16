Left Menu

Kenya's Deputy Police Chief Steps Down Amid Blogger Death Probe

Kenya's Deputy Police Chief, Eliud Lagat, temporarily steps down amid an investigation into the death of detained blogger Albert Ojwang. Protests erupted in Nairobi following Ojwang's death, who had criticized the police. Two officers and a CCTV technician have been arrested in connection with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:23 IST
Kenya's Deputy Police Chief Steps Down Amid Blogger Death Probe
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Eliud Lagat, Kenya's Deputy Police Chief, has temporarily vacated his position to allow for an investigation into the death of detained blogger Albert Ojwang. The announcement came on Monday, as questions surrounding Ojwang's death in police custody prompted a national outcry.

Nairobi's streets saw hundreds of protesters demand justice last week after Ojwang, a 31-year-old schoolteacher and blogger, passed away under suspicious circumstances. Known for his critiques of local law enforcement, Ojwang's death has raised serious concerns about police practices.

In connection with the ongoing investigation, authorities have apprehended two senior police officers and a CCTV technician. These arrests come amid allegations that efforts were made to dismantle surveillance equipment at the police station following Ojwang's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025