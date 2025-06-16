Kenya's Deputy Police Chief Steps Down Amid Blogger Death Probe

Eliud Lagat, Kenya's Deputy Police Chief, has temporarily vacated his position to allow for an investigation into the death of detained blogger Albert Ojwang. The announcement came on Monday, as questions surrounding Ojwang's death in police custody prompted a national outcry.

Nairobi's streets saw hundreds of protesters demand justice last week after Ojwang, a 31-year-old schoolteacher and blogger, passed away under suspicious circumstances. Known for his critiques of local law enforcement, Ojwang's death has raised serious concerns about police practices.

In connection with the ongoing investigation, authorities have apprehended two senior police officers and a CCTV technician. These arrests come amid allegations that efforts were made to dismantle surveillance equipment at the police station following Ojwang's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)