Escalating Conflict: Iran's Missile Strikes and Israel's Nuclear Threat Response

Iranian missiles struck major Israeli cities on Monday as the conflict between the two nations reached a critical juncture. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is committed to neutralizing threats from Iran's nuclear and missile facilities. The civilian toll continues to rise, adding fuel to the ongoing violence.

The situation has escalated as Iran considers leaving the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which Western countries fear could signal Tehran's potential nuclear ambitions. Although Iran denies wanting nuclear weapons, tensions remain high as parliament prepares a bill to exit the NPT.

The conflict, already lasting several days, has resulted in significant losses on both sides. Iran's currency has depreciated, and the death toll mounts as Israeli airstrikes target Iranian officials. World leaders were pressed to comment as the situation threatens to destabilize the region further. Civilian safety remains a critical concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)