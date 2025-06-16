Pastor and Follower Arrested for Alleged Conversion Scheme

Authorities in Sahibabad arrested a pastor and his follower after complaints surfaced about alleged attempts to convert individuals from low-income communities to Christianity using financial incentives.

The complaint, filed by Prabal Gupta, accused Pastor Vinod of targeting people from Scheduled Castes and Tribes at Sunday prayer sessions for conversion with false promises of aid.

Both Pastor Vinod and his associate, Prem Chand Jatav, have been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The arrests highlight ongoing concerns about religious conversions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)