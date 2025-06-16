Property Seizure: Crackdown on Pakistan-Based Terrorist in Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police executed a significant operation on Monday, attaching properties linked to a Pakistan-based terrorist in Kupwara district. Officials have identified the suspect as Abdul Hamid Lone, actively sought in connection with a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a concerted effort to combat terrorism and dismantle its support network in the region, the SIA has confiscated two land plots belonging to Lone at Mawar Bala Qalamabad, Handwara. The seized properties total 11,900 square feet, indicating a substantial enforcement move.

According to the authorities, the property attachment followed meticulous legal procedures and received authorization from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. Lone remains an absconding suspect, wanted for multiple charges detailed in FIR no. 02/2023, pertaining to the UAPA and Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)