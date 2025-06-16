Caste Census: A Milestone for India's Development
Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Welfare in Uttar Pradesh, supports the caste census, viewing it as essential for India's development. This marks the first caste-based census since independence. The census, set for 2026-2027, will aid in accurately understanding India's demographic fabric.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Danish Azad Ansari, the Minister of State for Minority Welfare in Uttar Pradesh, has expressed support for the upcoming caste census in India, describing it as pivotal for the nation's development trajectory.
The government recently released a notification to conduct the 16th census, which for the first time since India's independence will include caste enumeration, something last comprehensively done under British rule between 1881 and 1931.
Slated for 2026-2027, this census aims to illuminate the social dynamics that frame India's growth, a decision backed by the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leadership Shuffles: The Politics Behind Uttar Pradesh's New Police Chief
Dalit Wedding Under Siege: Attack in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage
Caste-Based Attack on Dalit Wedding Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
New Leadership at Uttar Pradesh Police: Rajeev Krishna Takes Charge
Madrassa Teacher Arrested for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh