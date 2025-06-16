Caste Census: A Milestone for India's Development

Danish Azad Ansari, the Minister of State for Minority Welfare in Uttar Pradesh, has expressed support for the upcoming caste census in India, describing it as pivotal for the nation's development trajectory.

The government recently released a notification to conduct the 16th census, which for the first time since India's independence will include caste enumeration, something last comprehensively done under British rule between 1881 and 1931.

Slated for 2026-2027, this census aims to illuminate the social dynamics that frame India's growth, a decision backed by the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.