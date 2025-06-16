Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets Key Israeli Sites

Iran has reportedly targeted several significant Israeli military and intelligence locations, with the Ramat David air base near Haifa among them, for potential airstrikes. According to the semi-official Student News Network in Iran, these plans were disclosed on Monday.

The announcement comes amid escalated tensions between the two nations. Iran's state-affiliated news agency emphasized an approaching response, characterizing it as both 'crushing' and 'proportionate'.

Iran's strategic declaration aligns with claims of acting within a framework of legitimate defense, suggesting possible retaliation to perceived threats from Israeli actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)