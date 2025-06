India-Cyprus Summit Strengthens Ties amid Regional Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides engaged in comprehensive talks highlighting mutual concerns over conflicts in West Asia and Europe.

The dialogue spanned areas like defense, trade, and climate justice, underscoring a strong Indo-Cyprus partnership amidst calls for peaceful resolutions.

The visit emphasized anti-terrorism initiatives, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange, reflecting a historic alliance and shared geopolitical interests between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)