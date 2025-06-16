Tragedy in Yelewata: Gunmen Attack and Rising Tensions in Nigeria
In north-central Nigeria, a gunmen attack in Yelewata, Benue state, claimed 150 lives, with many villagers still missing. The assault, rooted in tensions between local farmers and Fulani herders over land access, highlights ongoing disputes and violence in Nigeria's northern region.
The death toll from a gunmen attack in north-central Nigeria has tragically risen to 150, survivors reported Monday. The attack occurred over the weekend in Yelewata, a community in Benue state, highlighting the ongoing violence in the region.
Survivors recounted how the assailants stormed the community late Friday night, targeting sleeping villagers and setting homes ablaze. Many victims were seeking refuge in a local market after fleeing violence from other areas. As villagers continue to assess the destruction, dozens remain missing.
This attack underscores the longstanding tensions between farmers and Fulani herders over land access. Farmers accuse herders of grazing on their lands, while herders claim ancestral grazing rights. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but such violence is not uncommon in Nigeria's northern regions.
