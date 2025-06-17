Intense Drone Warfare: Russia Downs 51 Ukrainian Drones in One Night
Russian air defence successfully eliminated 51 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region within three and a half hours. The incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. This event is part of ongoing drone-based skirmishes between the nations, targeting various assets across borders.
Russian air defence units managed to destroy 51 Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod region over a concentrated period late Monday night, according to the country's Defence Ministry.
The military operation took place between 8 p.m. and 11.30 p.m., as stated in a notice released on the Telegram app.
Both Russia and Ukraine have been intensifying their use of drones for cross-border attacks, striking various installations and areas.
