U.S. Boosts Defense Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the deployment of additional defense capabilities to the Middle East due to increasing tensions between Israel and Iran. Although specific details of the military assets weren't disclosed, sources revealed the movement of refueling aircraft and an aircraft carrier to the region.

Updated: 17-06-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 03:19 IST
In response to rising tensions between Israel and Iran, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that additional defensive capabilities will be deployed to the Middle East.

According to earlier reports from Reuters, the U.S. military is moving a large number of refueling aircraft and an aircraft carrier to fortify its presence in the region.

Hegseth emphasized the priority of protecting U.S. forces, affirming that these measures aim to bolster America's defensive strategy amid escalating Middle Eastern conflicts.

