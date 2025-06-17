U.S. Boosts Defense Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

In response to rising tensions between Israel and Iran, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that additional defensive capabilities will be deployed to the Middle East.

According to earlier reports from Reuters, the U.S. military is moving a large number of refueling aircraft and an aircraft carrier to fortify its presence in the region.

Hegseth emphasized the priority of protecting U.S. forces, affirming that these measures aim to bolster America's defensive strategy amid escalating Middle Eastern conflicts.

