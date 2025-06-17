G7 Nations Voice Support for Israel amid Rising Middle East Tensions

In a late Monday statement, the Group of Seven (G7) nations expressed solidarity with Israel, labeling Iran as a destabilizing force in the Middle East. The plea for a broader de-escalation echoes concerns as tensions rise following recent military actions.

Israel initiated airstrikes on Iran last Friday, citing a preemptive move to halt nuclear weapon developments. The ensuing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with over 220 Iranian and 24 Israeli civilian deaths reported, further heightening regional tensions.

The United States, while not directly involved in the Israeli attacks, has alerted Tehran to avoid targeting U.S. interests. President Trump noted that the U.S. was pre-informed about Israel's strikes and emphasized a coordinated approach to maintain energy market stability.

