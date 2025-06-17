G7 Nations Voice Support for Israel amid Rising Middle East Tensions
The G7 expressed support for Israel, condemning Iran as a source of instability in the Middle East. This follows recent airstrikes between Israel and Iran, with high civilian casualties reported. While the U.S. remains uninvolved in the attacks, it continues to pursue a nuclear deal with Iran.
In a late Monday statement, the Group of Seven (G7) nations expressed solidarity with Israel, labeling Iran as a destabilizing force in the Middle East. The plea for a broader de-escalation echoes concerns as tensions rise following recent military actions.
Israel initiated airstrikes on Iran last Friday, citing a preemptive move to halt nuclear weapon developments. The ensuing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with over 220 Iranian and 24 Israeli civilian deaths reported, further heightening regional tensions.
The United States, while not directly involved in the Israeli attacks, has alerted Tehran to avoid targeting U.S. interests. President Trump noted that the U.S. was pre-informed about Israel's strikes and emphasized a coordinated approach to maintain energy market stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G7
- Israel
- Iran
- Middle East
- tensions
- military
- airstrikes
- nuclear
- weapons
- Trump
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Sino-U.S. Tariff Tensions Sink Hong Kong Stocks
Tensions Escalate in Boulder: Six Injured in Violent Attack During Demonstration
South Korea Faces U.S. Tariff Challenge: Navigating Steel Trade Tensions
Terror in Boulder: Flamethrower Attack Sparks Fear Amid Global Tensions