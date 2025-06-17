Left Menu

G7 Nations Voice Support for Israel amid Rising Middle East Tensions

The G7 expressed support for Israel, condemning Iran as a source of instability in the Middle East. This follows recent airstrikes between Israel and Iran, with high civilian casualties reported. While the U.S. remains uninvolved in the attacks, it continues to pursue a nuclear deal with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:34 IST
G7 Nations Voice Support for Israel amid Rising Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a late Monday statement, the Group of Seven (G7) nations expressed solidarity with Israel, labeling Iran as a destabilizing force in the Middle East. The plea for a broader de-escalation echoes concerns as tensions rise following recent military actions.

Israel initiated airstrikes on Iran last Friday, citing a preemptive move to halt nuclear weapon developments. The ensuing conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with over 220 Iranian and 24 Israeli civilian deaths reported, further heightening regional tensions.

The United States, while not directly involved in the Israeli attacks, has alerted Tehran to avoid targeting U.S. interests. President Trump noted that the U.S. was pre-informed about Israel's strikes and emphasized a coordinated approach to maintain energy market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025