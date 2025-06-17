Daring SUV Heist Rocks Delhi's Qutub Area

In a brazen act of crime near the Qutub Institutional Area in southwest Delhi, three men reportedly hijacked an SUV by threatening the driver with a gun, local police announced on Tuesday.

The heist unfolded around 5 am on Sunday on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg when the perpetrators allegedly forced the driver into the backseat and commandeered the vehicle, a Tata Harrier.

The victim, identified as Sagar, was held captive and assaulted for nearly an hour. The criminals made off with the vehicle, his mobile phone, and cash before abandoning him on Asola Road, prompting a police investigation under Kishangarh police station.

