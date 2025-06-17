Left Menu

Shoigu's Diplomatic Missions: Strengthening Russia-North Korea Ties

Sergei Shoigu, Russia's presidential security adviser, visits North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un under Putin's instructions. They aim to solidify strategic agreements and strengthen security ties. North Korea's military support for Russia in the conflict with Ukraine raises concerns about Moscow's potential transfer of advanced technology.

Sergei Shoigu

Moscow's top envoy, Sergei Shoigu, is currently in Pyongyang to engage in pivotal talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The discussions, directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, are part of ongoing efforts to cement the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

This visit marks Shoigu's third in recent months, underscoring the rapid progression of Russia-North Korea diplomatic and security relations. The relationship includes reports of North Korean military assistance to Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, a development that has raised international alarm.

North Korean support has reportedly involved the supply of artillery rounds and troops to aid Russia's military efforts. Meanwhile, concerns persist that North Korea might be receiving advanced military technology and economic aid from Moscow, despite global unease and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

