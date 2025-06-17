Justice Prevails: CM Condemns Public Humiliation Incident in Chittoor

In Narayanapuram, Chittoor district, a woman's dignity was attacked as villagers allegedly tied her to a tree over a financial dispute. This disturbing incident, on the heels of unpaid loan tensions, has led to police intervention and several arrests, as reported on Monday.

The victim, identified as Sirisha, faced the wrath of locals upon returning from Bengaluru. These villagers, upset over her husband's failure to repay Rs 80,000 to a villager named Munikannappa, took justice into their own hands. Police investigations suggest the couple may still be in contact concerning financial matters despite their separation.

In a strong condemnation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for action against vigilante justice, instructing police to apprehend those responsible. He emphasized the importance of legal literacy in rural communities and affirmed that such inhumane actions must not repeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)