Deadly Blast Rocks Hunan Fireworks Factory

An explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan, China, left nine people dead and 26 others injured, according to state-run Xinhua news agency on Tuesday. The tragic event unfolded early Monday morning at Hunan Shanzhou Fireworks Company Ltd, situated over 60 km from Changde.

Footage from state media depicted thick smoke clouds and fireworks erupting into the sky, set against the backdrop of an engulfing fire as emergency responders worked to assess the situation. Additionally, a ministry of emergency management team was dispatched to the site, Xinhua reported.

This incident follows a recent chemical plant explosion in northeastern China, underscoring the risks of storing flammable chemicals. Previous disasters, such as the 2015 Tianjin warehouse explosions, prompted government reforms in chemical storage regulations. The local governor is pushing for an extensive investigation to hold those accountable.

