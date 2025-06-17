Deadly Blast Rocks Hunan Fireworks Factory
A devastating explosion at the Hunan Shanzhou Fireworks Company in southern China killed nine people and injured 26. The incident highlights the persistent challenges in handling hazardous materials in China. The local governor has called for a full investigation to hold accountable those responsible for the tragedy.
- Country:
- China
An explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan, China, left nine people dead and 26 others injured, according to state-run Xinhua news agency on Tuesday. The tragic event unfolded early Monday morning at Hunan Shanzhou Fireworks Company Ltd, situated over 60 km from Changde.
Footage from state media depicted thick smoke clouds and fireworks erupting into the sky, set against the backdrop of an engulfing fire as emergency responders worked to assess the situation. Additionally, a ministry of emergency management team was dispatched to the site, Xinhua reported.
This incident follows a recent chemical plant explosion in northeastern China, underscoring the risks of storing flammable chemicals. Previous disasters, such as the 2015 Tianjin warehouse explosions, prompted government reforms in chemical storage regulations. The local governor is pushing for an extensive investigation to hold those accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hunan
- fireworks
- explosion
- China
- Hunan Shanzhou
- chemical
- safety
- emergency
- investigation
- governor
ALSO READ
Zepto's license suspended in Mumbai's Dharavi for food safety non-compliance
AI-driven food safety systems slash waste, spot fraud, and prevent iIllness
Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College Prepares for COVID-19 with Mock Drills and Safety Measures
Zepto's License Suspended: FDA Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations
J-K: Five terror associates booked under Public Safety Act, lodged in different jails