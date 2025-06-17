Left Menu

Deadly Blast Rocks Hunan Fireworks Factory

A devastating explosion at the Hunan Shanzhou Fireworks Company in southern China killed nine people and injured 26. The incident highlights the persistent challenges in handling hazardous materials in China. The local governor has called for a full investigation to hold accountable those responsible for the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:34 IST
Deadly Blast Rocks Hunan Fireworks Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

An explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan, China, left nine people dead and 26 others injured, according to state-run Xinhua news agency on Tuesday. The tragic event unfolded early Monday morning at Hunan Shanzhou Fireworks Company Ltd, situated over 60 km from Changde.

Footage from state media depicted thick smoke clouds and fireworks erupting into the sky, set against the backdrop of an engulfing fire as emergency responders worked to assess the situation. Additionally, a ministry of emergency management team was dispatched to the site, Xinhua reported.

This incident follows a recent chemical plant explosion in northeastern China, underscoring the risks of storing flammable chemicals. Previous disasters, such as the 2015 Tianjin warehouse explosions, prompted government reforms in chemical storage regulations. The local governor is pushing for an extensive investigation to hold those accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025