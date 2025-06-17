Phone Tapping Scandal Unveiled: Political Espionage During BRS Regime

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President B Mahesh Kumar Goud testified Tuesday as a witness in the ongoing illegal phone tapping investigation linked to the previous BRS regime.

Addressing the media, Goud criticized the unauthorized surveillance, claiming it targeted thousands, including Congress leaders, for political maneuvering.

Efforts to uncover the full scope of the scandal are underway, with authorities questioning former intelligence officials and making arrests in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)