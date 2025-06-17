Left Menu

Phone Tapping Scandal Unveiled: Political Espionage During BRS Regime

B Mahesh Kumar Goud, TPCC president, testified about illegal phone tapping during the BRS regime. He condemned the surveillance for political gain, citing thousands of Congress leaders were targeted. Investigation continues with arrests made. Goud calls for accountability and punishment to deter future violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President B Mahesh Kumar Goud testified Tuesday as a witness in the ongoing illegal phone tapping investigation linked to the previous BRS regime.

Addressing the media, Goud criticized the unauthorized surveillance, claiming it targeted thousands, including Congress leaders, for political maneuvering.

Efforts to uncover the full scope of the scandal are underway, with authorities questioning former intelligence officials and making arrests in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

