Indore Garden Officer in Hot Water Over Corruption Charges
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh conducted a raid on Indore Municipal Corporation's garden officer, Chetan Patil, uncovering assets worth Rs 1.84 crore, well beyond his known income sources. The operation stemmed from corruption allegations in plant procurements worth Rs 4 crore. An investigation and formal charges are ongoing.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh has launched a substantial investigation into corruption at the Indore Municipal Corporation, targeting a key officer.
Garden officer Chetan Patil has come under scrutiny after a raid revealed assets surpassing Rs 1.84 crore, a sharp contrast to his accumulated legitimate earnings, sparking suspicions of corruption.
This probe follows allegations related to the shady procurement of plants valued at Rs 4 crore, and ongoing assessments aim to uncover the full scope of potentially illicit activities.
