Indore Garden Officer in Hot Water Over Corruption Charges

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh has launched a substantial investigation into corruption at the Indore Municipal Corporation, targeting a key officer.

Garden officer Chetan Patil has come under scrutiny after a raid revealed assets surpassing Rs 1.84 crore, a sharp contrast to his accumulated legitimate earnings, sparking suspicions of corruption.

This probe follows allegations related to the shady procurement of plants valued at Rs 4 crore, and ongoing assessments aim to uncover the full scope of potentially illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)