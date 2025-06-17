Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Woman Killed in Senseless Attack

In a shocking incident, a 75-year-old woman was brutally killed by a man with a criminal history in the Lahchara area. Despite the unclear motive, the incident underscores societal concerns over habitual offenders and substance abuse. The victim had no known conflicts with the attacker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 17-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:15 IST
  • India

An elderly woman was tragically killed by an intoxicated man with a criminal record in Lahchara, raising alarm among locals.

The incident, which took place at around 9 am in Khnua village, remains shrouded in mystery as no clear motive has been established according to the Jhansi Rural Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar.

The victim, Ladli Patel, was attacked by Nathuram alias Bhola, a local with a history of criminal offenses. Despite his notorious past, there was no existing enmity between him and the victim, making this a senseless and unprovoked act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

