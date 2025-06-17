Tragedy Strikes: Elderly Woman Killed in Senseless Attack

An elderly woman was tragically killed by an intoxicated man with a criminal record in Lahchara, raising alarm among locals.

The incident, which took place at around 9 am in Khnua village, remains shrouded in mystery as no clear motive has been established according to the Jhansi Rural Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar.

The victim, Ladli Patel, was attacked by Nathuram alias Bhola, a local with a history of criminal offenses. Despite his notorious past, there was no existing enmity between him and the victim, making this a senseless and unprovoked act of violence.

