Future Pathways for Ex-Agniveers: A New Chapter in Civil Opportunities

The Union Home Ministry has received a directive to oversee the advancement of ex-Agniveers after their tenure in the armed forces concludes, a recent government notification stated.

In a significant update to the Allocation of Business Rules, 1961, a new responsibility has been added to the Department of States within the Union Home Ministry. This new mandate focuses on coordinating the activities for ex-Agniveers' career progression.

The Agnipath recruitment scheme, launched in June 2022, aims to rejuvenate the defense forces with younger personnel. It recruits individuals aged between 17-and-a-half to 21 as Agniveers, with a four-year service term. 25% of them have the opportunity to continue serving for 15 more years. In addition to ongoing defense roles, the government has reserved 10% job quotas in CAPFs for ex-Agniveers and plans are underway for recruitment across various governmental sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)