Left Menu

Future Pathways for Ex-Agniveers: A New Chapter in Civil Opportunities

The Union Home Ministry will coordinate activities for the career progression of ex-Agniveers, following a recent government notification. This follows the 2022 Agnipath scheme, which introduced a planned recruitment cycle for the armed forces. Further opportunities in CAPFs and other agencies are available without additional physical tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:59 IST
Future Pathways for Ex-Agniveers: A New Chapter in Civil Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has received a directive to oversee the advancement of ex-Agniveers after their tenure in the armed forces concludes, a recent government notification stated.

In a significant update to the Allocation of Business Rules, 1961, a new responsibility has been added to the Department of States within the Union Home Ministry. This new mandate focuses on coordinating the activities for ex-Agniveers' career progression.

The Agnipath recruitment scheme, launched in June 2022, aims to rejuvenate the defense forces with younger personnel. It recruits individuals aged between 17-and-a-half to 21 as Agniveers, with a four-year service term. 25% of them have the opportunity to continue serving for 15 more years. In addition to ongoing defense roles, the government has reserved 10% job quotas in CAPFs for ex-Agniveers and plans are underway for recruitment across various governmental sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025